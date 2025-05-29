Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $3.76 Million in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 143,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.10% of Rayonier at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYN. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 179,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 9,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rayonier from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.60. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $31.29.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.99 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

