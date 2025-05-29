Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $4.23 Million in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 203,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 3.12% of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Up 1.9%

UVXY stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.37.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.