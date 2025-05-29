Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,651 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.51% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLYM. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $10,433,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $9,612,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $7,443,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 351,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 82,965 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLYM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush set a $17.00 price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.10.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.7%

PLYM stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $736.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 808.50 and a beta of 1.11. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.69 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.48%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

