Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 44,797 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.08% of California Resources worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $935,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in California Resources by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Duro Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $20,752,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRC stock opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.77. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $30.97 and a 52 week high of $60.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

California Resources Announces Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.14 million. California Resources had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.13%.

Insider Activity at California Resources

In other California Resources news, Director James N. Chapman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.42 per share, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,601.90. This represents a 4.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of California Resources from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of California Resources from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRC

About California Resources

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.