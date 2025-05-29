Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 863,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,535 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 282,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $7.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.02 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. Analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRWD shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.78.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

