Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $3.66 Million Investment in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 83,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Ryanair by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RYAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Ryanair Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $56.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $36.96 and a 1-year high of $56.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average of $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

