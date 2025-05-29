Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases New Holdings in Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NTWO)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NTWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTWO. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,037,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,088,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000.

Shares of NTWO opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $10.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10.

Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on June 18, 2024 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

