Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases New Position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ:OACC)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ:OACC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 437,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 1.95% of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OACC. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,039,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,988,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,478,000.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:OACC opened at $10.44 on Thursday. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.28.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences Profile

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences is a blank check company, which was created for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

