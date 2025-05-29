Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stock Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,304 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.46% of MGP Ingredients worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg bought 5,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.59 per share, for a total transaction of $174,291.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 358,899 shares in the company, valued at $11,696,518.41. This represents a 1.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Roper bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.10 per share, for a total transaction of $496,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,180 shares in the company, valued at $601,758. The trade was a 471.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,417 shares of company stock valued at $905,556. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $29.95 on Thursday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $92.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $121.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGPI. Lake Street Capital raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

