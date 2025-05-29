Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,906 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPLA. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $397.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.50.

LPL Financial Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $381.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $334.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.07. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.19 and a 12 month high of $390.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.61. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.30%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

