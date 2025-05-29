Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 125,041 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,041 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.29% of Hope Bancorp worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 819.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Trading Down 1.7%

HOPE opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $14.54.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $217.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Hope Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

