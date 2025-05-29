Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 19,075 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,075 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 33,275 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in National Beverage by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in National Beverage by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1,292.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 25,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on National Beverage from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Insider Transactions at National Beverage

In other news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 8,000 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $347,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,507.20. The trade was a 11.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $43.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.47. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.88.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $267.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.22 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 42.80%.

National Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.