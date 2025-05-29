Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 213,557 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,557 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $468.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $116.21 billion, a PE ratio of 919.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.00. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $474.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.43.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total transaction of $24,863,532.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,192,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,280,679.40. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.00, for a total value of $4,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,525,500. The trade was a 20.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,431 shares of company stock valued at $79,162,548 over the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

