Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 297,600 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 297,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 63,645 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 496.6% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 47,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 39,476 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 273.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of KIE stock opened at $58.02 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $893.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.17.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

