U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGOW) Trading Down 7.7% – Here’s Why

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. 2,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 6,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.
U.S. GoldMining Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49.
About U.S. GoldMining
U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.
