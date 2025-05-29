UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Price

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Okta from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

Get Okta alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Okta

Okta Price Performance

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $105.22 on Wednesday. Okta has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.48.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $13,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total value of $708,835.95. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,389.73. This trade represents a 26.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,452 shares of company stock worth $16,347,360 in the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Okta by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.