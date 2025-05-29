UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 576,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,007,000 after acquiring an additional 156,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UFP Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 557,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,309,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in UFP Technologies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 281,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,787,000 after buying an additional 35,022 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in UFP Technologies by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,625,000 after buying an additional 63,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in UFP Technologies by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,338,000 after buying an additional 44,292 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $324,236.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,210.20. The trade was a 10.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $228.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.26 and a fifty-two week high of $366.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.77.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.42. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $148.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UFPT. Raymond James began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $252.00 price objective on shares of UFP Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

