UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.60 and traded as high as $2.63. UTStarcom shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 772 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on UTStarcom in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

