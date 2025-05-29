Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Position Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 184.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,162 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vicor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vicor by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Vicor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on VICR. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other news, CAO Quentin A. Fendelet sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $27,152.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $42.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 81.39 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.63 million. Vicor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

