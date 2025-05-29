Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 11,791 Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,791 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,513,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,821,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 444,724 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,776,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 108,213 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,654,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 608,951 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,382,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 220,200 shares during the period. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGP has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.10 to $3.20 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.20.

Shares of UGP opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $4.62.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

