Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 13,895 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in SSR Mining by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,079,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,265,000 after buying an additional 1,802,821 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in SSR Mining by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,671,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,551,000 after buying an additional 1,285,347 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in SSR Mining by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,730,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,967,000 after buying an additional 674,793 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in SSR Mining by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,174,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after buying an additional 407,920 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 370,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSRM. Wall Street Zen upgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on SSR Mining from $12.10 to $12.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SSR Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cormark upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded SSR Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.03.

SSR Mining Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.15. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.64 million. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 26.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Profile

(Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.