Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 2,152 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Sone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,051,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 54,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 27,722 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 16,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Aramark has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $42.49.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

