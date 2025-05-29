Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 402 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 382.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,524,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,238 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 784.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,377,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882,324 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 2,489.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,621,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,149,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,753,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR opened at $89.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average of $73.96. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $121.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, Director William W. Douglas III acquired 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at $103,275. This represents a 103.70% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $92,478.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,055.70. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

