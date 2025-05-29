Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 6,585 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 113,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clear Secure news, Director Kenneth L. Cornick sold 122,533 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $3,125,816.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,491.85. The trade was a 65.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 957,964 shares of company stock worth $24,155,799 in the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

NYSE YOU opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.25. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $38.88.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YOU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

