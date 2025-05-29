Vident Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Communications Parent

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, EVP John Harrobin sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $1,296,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,593.23. This trade represents a 31.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. New Street Research cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

FYBR opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 1.01. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

