Vident Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $285.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.59 and a beta of 0.17. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $146.79 and a one year high of $304.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.74.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $594.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $331.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $353.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

