Vident Advisory LLC Buys 6,462 Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amentum were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMTM. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amentum by 10,851.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,787,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,978,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652,319 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Amentum by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,856,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,397,000 after buying an additional 6,055,638 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Amentum by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,157,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,422,000 after buying an additional 3,319,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amentum by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,542,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,888,000 after buying an additional 2,529,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Amentum by 469.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,948,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,981,000 after buying an additional 1,606,442 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amentum alerts:

Amentum Price Performance

Amentum stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMTM shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Amentum in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amentum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amentum in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on Amentum and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amentum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMTM

About Amentum

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.