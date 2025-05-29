Vident Advisory LLC Cuts Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,815 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000.

Shares of ARKK opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.55. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $36.85 and a one year high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.94.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

