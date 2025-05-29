Vident Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $140.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.40. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

