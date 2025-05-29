Vident Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Vident Advisory LLC lessened its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,845 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in CEMEX by 7,200.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,622,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,868,000 after purchasing an additional 48,942,309 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CEMEX by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 36,836,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,293 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in CEMEX by 745.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,739,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,576,914 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in CEMEX by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 24,233,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $86,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Bradesco Corretora set a $7.50 price target on CEMEX and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CEMEX from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

CEMEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.41. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.59 million. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CEMEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

