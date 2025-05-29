Vident Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Vident Advisory LLC lessened its stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,895,000. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 31,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 221.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,403,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $34.90.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.2338 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.07%.

MT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.70 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.95.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

