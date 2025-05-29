Vident Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,521 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 805.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LXP shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE:LXP opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 1.02.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $87.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.00%.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

