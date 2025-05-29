Vident Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Vident Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,814,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,312,000 after buying an additional 203,335 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,172,000 after purchasing an additional 488,904 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,104,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,662,000 after purchasing an additional 426,882 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in AutoNation by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,682,000 after acquiring an additional 160,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in AutoNation by 422.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,658,000 after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of AN opened at $182.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.74. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.33 and a 52 week high of $198.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on AutoNation from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AutoNation from $194.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AN

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.