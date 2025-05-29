Vident Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 80,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,682,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 716,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,107,000 after purchasing an additional 239,751 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 0.0%

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $37.93 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 948.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $461.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VNO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

