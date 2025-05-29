Vident Advisory LLC Has $285,000 Stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Vident Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,186 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALKT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 5,747.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,707,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,027 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,772,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,456,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,435,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,447,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,187,000 after acquiring an additional 843,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 17,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $529,407.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,703,354.20. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Payne acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $249,772.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,558.88. This trade represents a 63.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Trading Down 1.2%

ALKT opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -61.47 and a beta of 0.56. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $42.29.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $89.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.63 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALKT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Alkami Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

