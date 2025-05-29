Vident Advisory LLC Has $290,000 Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 534.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 40,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,486,542.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,539.92. This represents a 44.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 26,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $1,635,233.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,144.12. The trade was a 37.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,599 shares of company stock worth $7,099,910. 24.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.1%

SKX stock opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $78.85.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. TD Cowen downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.69.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

