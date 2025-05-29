Vident Advisory LLC Has $296,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,637,205,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128,380 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,752 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $302,005,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,370 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 17.7%

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.14 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $83.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.85. The company has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

