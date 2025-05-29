Vident Advisory LLC Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS Stock Up 0.3%

WNS opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day moving average is $56.13. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.62 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

WNS Company Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Featured Articles

