Vident Advisory LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Vident Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,849 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at about $818,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,062,000 after buying an additional 84,497 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.67, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $21.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $145.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MGNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Magnite from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Magnite from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Magnite from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Insider Activity at Magnite

In other news, insider Sean Patrick Buckley sold 9,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $152,455.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 347,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,464,507.62. This trade represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 8,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $141,576.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 437,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,989. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,062. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magnite Profile

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

