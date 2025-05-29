Vident Advisory LLC Has $330,000 Stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 25,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $16.01 on Thursday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.21. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $159.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.10%.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

