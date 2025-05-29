Vident Advisory LLC Has $339,000 Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,269 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 823,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 100,131 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 64,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 83,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

TEGNA Price Performance

TGNA opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $19.62.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $680.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

About TEGNA

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

