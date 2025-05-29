Vident Advisory LLC Has $354,000 Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 278.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $66.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.77. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $125.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently -57.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on EL shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

