Vident Advisory LLC Has $361,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,018 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,507 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,693,000. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Texas Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $49.35. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

