Vident Advisory LLC Has $369,000 Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAL. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 29,057 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Caleres by 314.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 156,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 118,611 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at about $973,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at about $892,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In related news, Director Lori Greeley bought 9,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $159,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,700. This trade represents a 900.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Caleres from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Caleres Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:CAL opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $550.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.11. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $44.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $639.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.79 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

