Vident Advisory LLC Invests $349,000 in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,598 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Compass Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $60.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.49. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.79. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $74.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2631 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s payout ratio is currently 34.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Financiero Galicia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia



Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

