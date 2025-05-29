Vident Advisory LLC Invests $352,000 in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth $146,935,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth $23,851,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 525,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,641,000 after purchasing an additional 192,543 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1,999.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 150,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 563.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 129,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $101.52 on Thursday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $135.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.88.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.38. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $948.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. SkyWest’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SkyWest

About SkyWest

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.