Vident Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Dollar General by 398.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,756,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Dollar General by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,354,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,776 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 55,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Dollar General by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Dollar General by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 117,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $97.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.10. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.27.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.18%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,951.04. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Melius raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.96.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

