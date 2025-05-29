Vident Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth about $86,002,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth about $61,530,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth about $57,527,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth about $49,946,000. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth about $27,166,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -46.97 and a beta of 0.97. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $19.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $196.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.90 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 2,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $47,859.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 615,893 shares in the company, valued at $10,310,048.82. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $140,999.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,187 shares in the company, valued at $404,406.64. This represents a 25.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,421 shares of company stock worth $603,164 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRSH. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Freshworks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freshworks

About Freshworks

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.