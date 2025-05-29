Vident Advisory LLC Purchases 1,428 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BN. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Brookfield by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.34 and a beta of 1.64. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $39.97 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BN. CIBC decreased their price objective on Brookfield from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Brookfield from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

