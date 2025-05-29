Vident Advisory LLC Purchases 1,436 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.59. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.35.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $481.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.86 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.02%.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Banking System

In other news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $116,461.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,545.31. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

